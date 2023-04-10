Haleem shows concern over construction of societies on agriculture land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Monday expressed regret over the conversion of agricultural lands into housing societies.

"If construction on cultivable land are not stopped in time, it will have a very negative impact on our agriculture, " he expressed his fear.

He said agriculture has an important role in the strengthening of the economy and housing societies should not be given priority over agricultural lands.

He expressed these views at a meeting regarding the illegal conversion of agricultural lands into housing societies wherein relevant officers were also present.

He showed serious concern over the illegal constructions and occupation of agricultural land by housing societies in particular and in this regard strictly instructed the officers of the concerned institutions to take timely and effective measures for the protection of agricultural lands.

He said the agriculture sector is very important. Pakistan is an agricultural country and according to an estimate, 70 percent of the people depend on agriculture. The provincial minister said that without any planning constructions on the lands are causing the decrease of valuable resources day by day, which will cause problems for the nation in the future.