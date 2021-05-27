Haleem submits report on Sindh law and order to PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has formally submitted a comprehensive report on the law and order situation in Sindh province to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also forwarded the copies of 12-page report to Federal Minister for Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Haleem Adil spent four days in Kacha for having a first hand account of on the ground situation and arrived in Islamabad Thursday.

The PTI leader, in his report, demanded the Federal Government to remove the Inspector General of Police Sindh for deteriorating law and order in the province.

According to the report, more than 250 people have been killed in Sukkur and Larkana region during last three months. Similarly, over 300 people were injured in tribal clashes, 70 kidnapped and more than 400 robberies were reported during the period.

The above figures were based on the cases reported to the police, while the actual number of criminal acts committed during the last three months was much higher, Haleem adil mentioned in the report.

He said the dacoits had killed 10 members of the Chachar tribe, but no action was taken against the accused. In an encounter, the dacoits targeted an APC of the police with a rocket launcher. Three cops were martyred in the firing of dacoits and some others injured, he added.

He said the penetration of bullets into a police APC (armoured personnel carrier) was worrisome. An inquiry should be conducted through the National Accountability Bureau and other institutions about huge corruption in the purchase of APCs for Sindh police, he added.

Haleem Adil said over 450 people had been killed in tribal clashes in the Katcha area.

The law and order in Sindh had worsened during the rule of Pakistan Peoples Party government. After the Police Order of 2019, the control of Sindh police was given to the provincial government.

The police officers in the province, he said, were posted on choice of PPP leaders. The senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and other senior officers were appointed on on political basis.

He reminded that former SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan, in his report submitted in January 2020, mentioned that who was patronizing the dacoits, and after that report he (Dr Rizwan) was transferred.

Taigo Khan Taigani, the head of gang of dacoits and terrorists, was later given a peace award by the new SSP, he added.

Haleem Adil said robberies, kidnappings for ransom, and illegal occupation of lands in lakes in Katcha area were the main sources of income for the criminals. If the government got vacated the illegal occupation of lands, the grip of bandits in the area would be ended, he added.

He said the police through a well-coordinated strategy could eliminate the gangs of dacoits. The SSU, RRF and police commando units, instead of giving security to the Bilawal House and such other places, should be sent for operation in the Katcha area.

He also called for taking stern action against the bandits of Pacca areas. Local members of assemblies were patronizing thee dacoits, whose Names have already been given to the law enforcement agencies.

He said powers should be given to the police and Rangers to take action in Katcha area. Immediate action should also be taken against those selling illegal weapons. He said like the Chooto gang of Punjab, such gangs in Sindh should also be eliminated.