(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan on provision of better commuting facilities to Karachiites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan on provision of better commuting facilities to Karachiites.

Haleem who took a trip in a W-11, an intra-city bus service, on Friday to expose dilapidated condition of public transport in Karachi said while speaking at the occasion that Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated trail operation of Green Line of Bus Rapid Transit System to provide better commuting facilities to Karachiites who used to travel in ramshackle and shabby vehicles of public transport.

Terming the Green Line as a gorgeous gift by PM Imran Khan to the metropolis Haleem Adil said it would facilitate the people of the largest city of Pakistan to avail decent and convenient commuting facilities. "Green Line is like the first drop of rain and Federal government is committed with completion of other development projects like KCR and K-IV for uplift of Karachi and provision of better facilities to the residents," he added.

Infrastructure of Green line was completed and buses for the line were imported by federal government while buses for the Orange Line of BRT would be imported by federal government as well, Haleem Adil Sheikh claimed.

On the other hand, PPP during their 14 year long government in Sindh did not bring even 14 buses and constrained only to colourful announcements, Haleem observed adding that PPP could not materialize even the transport project named after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The provincial government could not complete a 4.9 km track of Orange Line in 14 years, he further added.

PPP during their government always neglected the Karachi and put its residents behind, he said and added that today when Karachiites were able to get a state of the art transport facility PPP was finding faults in it.