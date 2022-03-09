Haleem terms no confidence move as political suicide of opposition leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Wednesday said that no confidence move will prove political suicide for opposition parties.

He, while speaking to media persons along with PTI's nominated candidate for senate election Agha Arslan here at Sindh Assembly building on Wednesday, said that it was impossible for the opposition to draw together required number of 172 as all allies including MQM-P, PML-Q and GDA were with PTI while trivial issues of some PTI members would also be settled down.

He said that PTI and other opposition parties have boycotted polling for Senate seat from Sindh that fell vacant after disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda though opposition took part in electioneering process as it did not want PPP candidate return unopposed.

Haleem Adil said that "We had reservations on decision regarding disqualification of Faisal Vawda and we consider it as dual standards of the relevant authority as Murad Ali Shah was also facing the allegation of not disclosing dual nationality. Both Shah and Vawda had charges of same nature against them," he noted.

Expressing reservation on mode of polling for senate elections he said that everyone had seen videos of Yousuf Raza Gillani's son while sanctity of Sindh assembly was violated by buying loyalty of two members. "The PPP enjoys trampling on the parliamentary tradition and if there was a close contest in today senate elections these people would have resorted to horse trading again," he asserted.

Haleem suggested to conduct senate election by show of hands to ensure transparency and fairness and stressed on PPP to extend support to government for bringing an end to this dirty business in politics.

The nation saw show of 'criminals most wanted' the other day when Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman were sitting side by side, he remarked adding that it was good to see all the criminals together that was already foreseen by PM Imran Khan.

Haleem said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already taken a vote of confidence from National Assembly while the opposition must not forget what had happened in the Senate. Bring 172 members as contest is open now, he said and added that their no confidence move would prove political suicide for band of the most wanted criminals.

He said that Chaudhry family is the guardian of cultural values and norms of the land and everyone visits them. Holding political meetings is a normal thing and such meetings also took place at different occasions, he observed.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that all agents of foreign powers have united who had received money and allowed drone attacks inside Pakistan. On the other side PM Imran Khan presented the truth to the West, he noted.