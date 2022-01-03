Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday said opposition was neither consulted on draft bill of local government nor it was given opportunity to speak on floor of the house

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday said opposition was neither consulted on draft bill of local government nor it was given opportunity to speak on floor of the house.

He termed Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani's press conference regarding local government act false.

"Wheat of Rs. 20 billion has been eaten up by your rats during PPP regime while food department issued wheat worth billions of rupees against bogus cheques which left the department indebted." Haleem said that Saeed Ghani should be a minister of disinformation as he also falsified the facts about legislation on local government.

According to rules of the assembly the draft of the bill should have been presented to members prior to tabling it in the house so that members could go through the draft and contribute positively in the legislation.

But Sindh Local Government Bill 2021 was not included in the agenda and it was brought into the house during ongoing session, he recalled adding that even on the floor members were not allowed to discuss the bill and deputy speaker violating all the rules got it approved.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that first time in the history, Sindh budget was passed without letting the opposition members to speak and even leader of the opposition was not given opportunity to deliver his speech on floor of the house.

Haleem said that he received another intimidating video in which Sindh Police's G-3 rifle, bullet proof jacket and hand cuffs were shown.

Murad Ali Shah who also held the portfolio of Sindh home minister was accountable for it, Haleem said adding that he could not be frightened by such videos and he was afraid of none but Almighty Allah.

"I have faced several attacks in Kunri, Nawabshah, Larkana, and Malir," he said and added that he was ambushed even on the gate of Zardari House in Nawabshah.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader in a tweet censured spokesperson of Sindh government for his false statements on health facilities in the province and said that Rs 768 billion has been spent on health during 13 years but even anti-rabies vaccine and ambulance were not available in hospitals of Sindh.

The pathetic state of health facilities in Sindh could easily be observed in a recent video gone viral on social media that showed that ambulance was not available in health center of Bhan Saeedabad- native village of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Haleem tweeted.

He said that those who had sold Covid-19 vaccines, provided by the Federal government were criticizing Health Card.