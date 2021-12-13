UrduPoint.com

Haleem Terms Sindh Govt Biggest Obstacle In Development Of Province

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:17 PM

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Monday, termed Sindh government as the biggest obstacle in provision of facilities to people of the province

He, in a statement issued here, said that party with aristocratic mindset would never wanted development and welfare of the people and it was evident from the fact that PPP was opposing Federal government's each and every step for development of Sindh.

Haleem said that following issuance of Health Card to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, people in Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan were going to get the facility but the Sindh government was unwilling to provide the card to people of Sindh.

The Sindh government had also refused to contribute in federal government's ration subsidy programme that would negatively affect the masses particularly the low income groups and destitute population in the province, he added.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that the rulers who play Sindh card only knew how to loot Sindh and accumulate properties while the chief minister of the province was disposed towards spreading hatred and ethnic dissensions.

The chief minister who called people of Sindh a minority was actually conspiring against the federation, he said and vowed that the federal government would continue playing proactive role for the welfare of people of Sindh.

The opposition leader in a separate statement announced support to legitimate demands of nurses who were holding protest in Karachi and said "Tehreek-e-Insaf stands with the daughters of Sindh."Haleem Adil said that rulers of Sindh were busy in plundering national kitty while people from all walks of life were taking to streets for their rights.

He said that ministry of health in Sindh had been made a family heritage while right of people to health facilities was negated.

