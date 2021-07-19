UrduPoint.com
Haleem Urges ANF To Launch Massive Crackdown Against Drug Pushers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Haleem urges ANF to launch massive crackdown against drug pushers

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday said the arrest of six cops of CIA police Jamshoro with the 65 kg of chars by Rangers personnel from Karachi was the ample enough proof that police officials were doing the dirty business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday said the arrest of six cops of CIA police Jamshoro with the 65 kg of chars by Rangers personnel from Karachi was the ample enough proof that police officials were doing the dirty business.

Haleem, who is also central vice president of PTI, in a press statement issued here alleged that Sarwar Rahupoto, the younger brother of Skindar Ali Rahupoto, the PPP MNA from Jamshoro, was directly involved in that big scam.

He accused that Rahupoto himself was involved in the smuggling of the contraband from Jamshoro to Karachi but he was yet to be arrested. He asked the PPP leaders to come up with a clear stance over the arrest and recovery of chars by Rangers personnel from a police van.

He told that Sarwar Rahupoto had been serving as the in-charge of CIA Police in Jamshoro for past eight years. "The in-charge of CIA police has often been seen hobnobbing with government officials along with his brother MNA Sikendar Rahupoto during his official activities and he is also photographed with PPP leadership number of times," he added.

The PTI leader alleged that the recovery of the chars from police van clearly indicated that police officials of Sindh were not only allowing the drug pushers to roam freely in every part of the province but they themselves become involved in the direct dealings of supplying the big consignments in the police vehicles.

Haleem apprehended that the charas recovered by law enforcers from police cops might be set to the same laboratory from where, the wine bottles recovered from PPP MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, termed as bottles of honey.

He recalled that bottles of the wine recovered by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan had termed to be that of honey.

Haleem demanded the high-ups of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to launch the massive crackdown in the entire province.

