Haleem urges to stop playing Sindh card

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh has urged the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to stop playing "Sindh Card" and also not to forget that this card used by them over the years has been discarded by the people across the country, a statement issued here on Friday.

Shaikh said PPP leaders and ministers needed to be reminded that tax collection under the 1973 Constitution was a Federal subject and remained to be so even after the 18th constitutional amendment.