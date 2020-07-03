UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Urges To Stop Playing Sindh Card

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Haleem urges to stop playing Sindh card

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh has urged the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to stop playing "Sindh Card" and also not to forget that this card used by them over the years has been discarded by the people across the country, a statement issued here on Friday.

Shaikh said PPP leaders and ministers needed to be reminded that tax collection under the 1973 Constitution was a Federal subject and remained to be so even after the 18th constitutional amendment.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

6 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

10 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

18 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.