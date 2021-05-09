Haleem visits home of deceased Sub Inspector

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Aadil Shaikh Sunday paid a visit to home of a deceased police officer to console the bereaved family passing through hard times after untimely departure of sole bread earner.

The Sub Inspector Waheed Khan was posted at Preddy police station of Karachi and he lost his life a few weeks ago when he had a heart attack after returning from duty.

Responding to an assistance appeal by daughter of the demised Police official, Haleem Aadil Shaikh along with MPA Malik Shahzad Awan visited to home of the police official in Baldia town area, condoled with the family and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Waheed Khan and situation afterwards.

Speaking at the occasion Shaikh paid tribute to the deceased official saying that Waheed Khan was an honest police official that was evident from the fact that his family of 8 members was living in a single room house.

He lamented police department for abandoning the bereaved family in their difficult times and said that police welfare department completely forgotten the family. "Even affected family was able to receive Rs. 50,000 of burial grant today which must had been disbursed immediately after the death of an on-duty officer," he bemoaned.

Haleem Aadil demanded Police bigwigs to take notice of indifferent attitude of concerned SSP and initiate action over the negligence while a grant of Rs.10 million should be approved for the affected family with provision of job to daughter of the deceased official.

Malik Shahzad Awan said that police officials like Waheed Khan were our true heroes which represent the brighter face of police department. The affected family would not be left alone in distress, he vowed.