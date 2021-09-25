Haleem vows to ameliorate deteriorated governance system in Sindh

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, alleged Sindh government of destroying education system in the province during their 13 year tenure.

He, while addressing a media conference here at Sadat House Rohri on Saturday said that political interference in educational institutions of Sindh was playing havoc and youth of province was being denied of their fundamental right to quality education.

Referring to IBA Sukkur, Haleem said that it was an institute of good repute that was providing quality education to students belonging to upper Sindh but PPP government had inducted black sheep into IBA.

He said that NICVD Sukkur was an important public sector health facility in northern Sindh and Rs 2.5 billion were allocated for it in annual budget but its performance could be gauged by the fact that it could not diagnose ailment of Khursheed Shah.

Earlier speaking to media persons at Ubauro Press, Sheikh said that basic facilities were missing in schools and quality of education was continuously on decline.

A school desk worth Rs.3500 was being procured in Rs 29000, he added.

PTI leaders Mir Iftakhar Lund, Sardar Pappu Khan Chachar, Amanullah Chachar, Ajmal Solangi, Naeem Adil Sheikh and others were also accompanied with him.

The opposition leader in SA, said Federal government has completed CPEC roads including Sukkur Multan section of Motorway but Sindh government could not provide a link road for connecting Ghotki with them and resultantly people of the area were unable to reap the benefits of federally funded projects.

PTI would keep raising voice for neglected citizens of Ghotki district and was all set to contest and win upcoming local bodies' and general elections from the district, he said and added that PTI enjoyed overwhelming support of the masses and the were hopeful to sweep the district.