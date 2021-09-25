UrduPoint.com

Haleem Vows To Ameliorate Deteriorated Governance System In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Haleem vows to ameliorate deteriorated governance system in Sindh

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, alleged Sindh government of destroying education system in the province during their 13 year tenure.

He, while addressing a media conference here at Sadat House Rohri on Saturday said that political interference in educational institutions of Sindh was playing havoc and youth of province was being denied of their fundamental right to quality education.

Referring to IBA Sukkur, Haleem said that it was an institute of good repute that was providing quality education to students belonging to upper Sindh but PPP government had inducted black sheep into IBA.

He said that NICVD Sukkur was an important public sector health facility in northern Sindh and Rs 2.5 billion were allocated for it in annual budget but its performance could be gauged by the fact that it could not diagnose ailment of Khursheed Shah.

Earlier speaking to media persons at Ubauro Press, Sheikh said that basic facilities were missing in schools and quality of education was continuously on decline.

A school desk worth Rs.3500 was being procured in Rs 29000, he added.

PTI leaders Mir Iftakhar Lund, Sardar Pappu Khan Chachar, Amanullah Chachar, Ajmal Solangi, Naeem Adil Sheikh and others were also accompanied with him.

The opposition leader in SA, said Federal government has completed CPEC roads including Sukkur Multan section of Motorway but Sindh government could not provide a link road for connecting Ghotki with them and resultantly people of the area were unable to reap the benefits of federally funded projects.

PTI would keep raising voice for neglected citizens of Ghotki district and was all set to contest and win upcoming local bodies' and general elections from the district, he said and added that PTI enjoyed overwhelming support of the masses and the were hopeful to sweep the district.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Motorway Budget Road CPEC Sukkur Ghotki Rohri Ubauro Media All From Government Institute Of Business Administration Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

8 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

8 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.