UrduPoint.com

Haleem Welcomes Supreme Court's Decision On SLGA 2013

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Haleem welcomes Supreme Court's decision on SLGA 2013

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, welcomed Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision on Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and said that it would end absolute control of Sindh government over the local government system and pave way for creation of empowered third tier of government in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, welcomed Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision on Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and said that it would end absolute control of Sindh government over the local government system and pave way for creation of empowered third tier of government in the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh in a statement issued here said that the entire SLGA was in contradiction to article 140-A of constitution of Pakistan and a petition of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf on SLGA 2013 was also pending in the Supreme Court.

"We hope that Sindh government will mend their ways as now they have understood that why people and political parties of Sindh were protesting against the law," he said adding that PTI from the first day was opposing section 74 and 75 of the act that was nullified by the Supreme Court.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that intentions of Sindh government have been exposed that it did not want to empower the local governments and that's why Chief Minister has announced to file review petition without going through the decision of the court. He condemned the CM's statement and said that Murad Ali Shah should have welcomed the apex court's decision.

As many as 21 sections of SLGA 2013 were contradictory to constitution of the country and the detailed decision in the case would expose them as well, Haleem Adil said and vowed that PTI would continue struggle for abolition of the black law SLGA 2013.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

KP Cabinet approves rules to end bondage, child la ..

KP Cabinet approves rules to end bondage, child labour in province

28 seconds ago
 DC holds revenue open court

DC holds revenue open court

31 seconds ago
 CJP Gulzar Ahmed bade farewell at full court refer ..

CJP Gulzar Ahmed bade farewell at full court reference

33 seconds ago
 Couple harassment case: defence lawyers complete c ..

Couple harassment case: defence lawyers complete cross-examination of IO, witnes ..

34 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officer

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officer

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM reviews progress on development projects.

AJK PM reviews progress on development projects.

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>