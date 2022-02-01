Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, welcomed Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision on Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and said that it would end absolute control of Sindh government over the local government system and pave way for creation of empowered third tier of government in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, welcomed Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision on Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and said that it would end absolute control of Sindh government over the local government system and pave way for creation of empowered third tier of government in the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh in a statement issued here said that the entire SLGA was in contradiction to article 140-A of constitution of Pakistan and a petition of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf on SLGA 2013 was also pending in the Supreme Court.

"We hope that Sindh government will mend their ways as now they have understood that why people and political parties of Sindh were protesting against the law," he said adding that PTI from the first day was opposing section 74 and 75 of the act that was nullified by the Supreme Court.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that intentions of Sindh government have been exposed that it did not want to empower the local governments and that's why Chief Minister has announced to file review petition without going through the decision of the court. He condemned the CM's statement and said that Murad Ali Shah should have welcomed the apex court's decision.

As many as 21 sections of SLGA 2013 were contradictory to constitution of the country and the detailed decision in the case would expose them as well, Haleem Adil said and vowed that PTI would continue struggle for abolition of the black law SLGA 2013.