UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleji Lake Would Be Asia's Biggest Sanctuary For Migratory Birds: Advisor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

Haleji lake would be Asia's biggest sanctuary for migratory birds: Advisor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that the vitality of Haleji Lake would be restored by releasing fresh water into it and draining out saltish water, after about 25 years.

In a statement, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Haleji Lake would once again be converted into eco-friendly for birds and animals.

The advisor said that the department of Environment had started taking steps towards invigorating the lake.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the past beauty and elegance of the Haleji Lake would be restored by adopting innovatory measures and feeding fresh water into the lake was one such step.

He said that releasing fresh water into the lake would help in lessening the quantity of total dissolving salt which would consequently help in turning the lake into an eco-friendly lake.

It would also help turning the lake into a sanctuary not only for fish but also for other water animals like crocodiles and tortoise afresh, he added.

He said that ultimately it would be beneficial for the local population which depends on fishing for their livelihood.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the lake would once again be made a well-liked picnic destination as well as renowned bird sanctuary.

The adviser said that hundreds of trees would be planted around the lake to add to its natural beauty and strengthen its soil.

He said that the area of the lake that had turned into marshy with little or no water would again be filled with fresh water.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government would not let the lake shrink into oblivion not matter what difficulties were involved.

The adviser said that Haleji lake would once again be the Asia's biggest sanctuary for migratory birds.

He expressed hope that Haleji lake would become the most popular, picnic, fishing and bird-watching point for the residents of the province. Murtaza Wahab vowed that the Sindh government would not let this beautiful lake to be deserted due to shortage of fresh water or poor maintenance.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Chief Minister Poor Water Sunday Government Asia Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

National Election Committee activates access cards ..

31 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori conducts Osteology aboard ISS

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to attend Chirac memorial servi ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation donates school supplies in Qala ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Authority holds workshop on ..

2 hours ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 Fede ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.