Half a million of calls received at Rescue-1122 helpline in 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The District Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi received 5,07,478 calls on its emergency helpline during the year 2024. The huge number of calls contained 70,068 calls related to accidents and emergencies.

According to the details released by the District Emergency Service, the accidents and emergencies included road traffic accidents, fires, crimes, drowning in water, building collapses, small and large gas/cylinder explosions, medical problems and other miscellaneous types of incidents.

The report shows that 17,520 road traffic accidents, 1,768 fires emergencies and 1,698 calls related to crimes were reported to Rescue Rawalpindi in the year 2024.

Moreover, 44 drownings, 33 buildings/rooms, roof collapses, 41 small and large gas/cylinder explosions and 4,646 various types of incidents were reported.

In medical services, 41,698 patients were shifted to nearby hospitals while providing timely first aid by rescue 1122. The rescue personnel provided timely services to 65,991 people in 70,068 accidents and emergencies, says the report.