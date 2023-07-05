Open Menu

Half Day Peaceful Strike Observed Against Holy Quran Desecration In Sweden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Half day peaceful strike observed against Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

Half day peaceful strike was observed in Hyderabad on Wednesday against the desecration of the Holy Quran outside the Masjid in Sweden

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Half day peaceful strike was observed in Hyderabad on Wednesday against the desecration of the Holy Quran outside the Masjid in Sweden.

The half-day strike call from morning till 3 pm was announced by Sunni Tehreek which responded by the citizens, particularly the business community. The business activities in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad were shut down in the morning which later resumed afternoon.

The activists of various religious and social welfare organizations also took out rallies from different parts of the city which later culminated in front of Hyderabad Press Club where the speakers strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and termed it a conspiracy against inter-faith harmony.

They also demanded lodging strong protests with the Swedish Government against this painful act that occurred in Stockholm.

The Police sources informed that the strike was observed in a peaceful manner as no untoward incident was reported from any part of Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Police Business Hyderabad Stockholm Sweden Qasimabad Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

Agriculture Production, Climate Dashboard launched ..

Agriculture Production, Climate Dashboard launched at consultation on climate se ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Denies UK Official's Clai ..

Russian Defense Ministry Denies UK Official's Claim About Losing Combat Effectiv ..

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cad ..

RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cadres

11 minutes ago
 NHMP recover stolen vehicle, two suspects arrested ..

NHMP recover stolen vehicle, two suspects arrested

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilate ..

Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilateral relations

11 minutes ago
 Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in myste ..

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

15 minutes ago
Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero ( Larkana)

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero ( Larkana)

8 minutes ago
 IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing ce ..

IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing centers in all districts

8 minutes ago
 Bolivian President Invites Russia, Other Countries ..

Bolivian President Invites Russia, Other Countries to Invest in His Country

8 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with h ..

Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with her stunning look

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilat ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilateral ties: Prime Minister Muha ..

11 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives ..

Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives With Sputnik V Vaccine

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan