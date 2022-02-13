UrduPoint.com

Half Of Population In Afghanistan In Very Precarious Situation, Facing Hunger, Food Shortages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said half of the population in Afghanistan was in a very precarious situation because of hunger, malnutrition and food shortages.

In an exclusive interview with CNN's GPS host Fareed Zakaria, he said the present situation was already developing into one of the worst humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.

He said, "people in the United States must understand one thing that it is a question of almost 40 million Afghans and half of them are in a very precarious situation.""There is hunger and the Afghan winter is extremely wicked, ruthless," he said adding people in Afghanistan were facing winter and there were food shortages and malnutrition.

