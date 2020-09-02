Half of Sindh province flooded in rains, urgent relief package needed: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh said not only Karachi city including DHA in the province are drowned but in fact half of the Sindh province Sindh has sunk in the rainwater

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh said not only Karachi city including DHA in the province are drowned but in fact half of the Sindh province Sindh has sunk in the rainwater.

He expressed these views during visit to different rain-hit areas of Sindh, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

He visited different flooded localities of Mirpurkhas and later left for Sindhri and Hingorno where he distributed tents amongst the rain-hit villagers who had taken shelter on roads. Later, he reached Khipro and met with rain-affected citizens and visited flooded areas.

He said the rains had not flooded only Karachi city including DHA in the province, but almost half of Sindh province is under rainwater.

He said Sindh government has declared many areas as calamity hit but relief and assistance is yet to be provided to them.

He alleged that 'Waderas' of the PPP for saving their lands have deliberately inundated villages and farms of poor people.

He said Mirpurkhas, Sindhri, Khipro, Jhudo, Sanghar and many other areas are under rainwater, which is yet to be drained out.

He said Sindh government is giving aid to only their party workers.

Haleem Adil said after this visit, he has formulated suggestions and recommendations that would be forwarded to the Prime Minister.

He said the Prime Minister would also visit Umerkot and Khipro soon.

He said ration bags and other relief goods were being distributed on self-help basis and soon a package would be announced for the affected people.

Haleem maintained that people of the province cannot be left at the mercy of Sindh government added that a large number of people are waiting for assistance.

He said the Federal government is assisting Sindh government fully during these testing times.

He demanded of the Sindh government to announce a comprehensive relief package for the rain-hit people and also demanded for provision of tents and eatables to the people displaced due to the rains.

He said crops worth millions of rupees are also affected and the government should also assist the poor farmers in the rain-hit areas.