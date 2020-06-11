UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Halim A Shaikh Takes Exception To Sindh CM's Press Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:19 AM

Halim A Shaikh takes exception to Sindh CM's press conference

Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf, Halim Adil Shaikh Wednesday urged PPP government to stop playing Sindh Card at the expense of the masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf, Halim Adil Shaikh Wednesday urged PPP government to stop playing Sindh Card at the expense of the masses.

Responding to the press conference addressed by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah and senior party leader Nisar A Khuhro Wednesday evening, he said baseless allegations were raised by the two.

With regard to their objections about Sindh Infrastructure Fund and contribution committed by the Federal government, he said protection of public interest was the top priority of PTI government led by Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister President Of Pakistan Murad Ali Shah Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

3 hours ago

COVID-19 takes 34 more lives in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Gov't Warns of Divisions Carried by Houthi ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Pays Condolences Over Burundi Leader's Deat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.