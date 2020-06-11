(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf, Halim Adil Shaikh Wednesday urged PPP government to stop playing Sindh Card at the expense of the masses.

Responding to the press conference addressed by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah and senior party leader Nisar A Khuhro Wednesday evening, he said baseless allegations were raised by the two.

With regard to their objections about Sindh Infrastructure Fund and contribution committed by the Federal government, he said protection of public interest was the top priority of PTI government led by Prime Minister, Imran Khan.