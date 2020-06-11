UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Halim Adil Shaikh Appeals GHA Not To Go On Strike

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:02 AM

Halim Adil Shaikh appeals GHA not to go on strike

Halim Adil Shaikh, the central vice president of PTI has appealed to the doctors, nurses and paramedics in Sindh to review their decision of going on strike from Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Halim Adil Shaikh, the central vice president of PTI has appealed to the doctors, nurses and paramedics in Sindh to review their decision of going on strike from Thursday.

In a statement here on Wednesday, acknowledging the relevance of concerns repeatedly expressed by the healthcare providers of the province with regard to their safety as first line of warriors against COVID 19, he said masses must not be made to suffer.

Shaikh expressing his support for the healthcare providers struggling for their rights under the umbrella of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), said since health under the 18th constitutional amendment falls under the purview of provinces, therefore Sindh government need to look into the issue on immediate basis.

The PTI parliamentary leader said the authorities must not only ensure immediate availability of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) but also announce health risk allowance for workers, realizing their responsibilities under extremely difficult conditions.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Alliance From Government

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

3 hours ago

350 volunteers to perform duty at city quarantine ..

4 minutes ago

Doctors, paramedics tested positive for coronaviru ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims two lives in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.