Halim Adil Shaikh appeals GHA not to go on strike

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Halim Adil Shaikh, the central vice president of PTI has appealed to the doctors, nurses and paramedics in Sindh to review their decision of going on strike from Thursday.

In a statement here on Wednesday, acknowledging the relevance of concerns repeatedly expressed by the healthcare providers of the province with regard to their safety as first line of warriors against COVID 19, he said masses must not be made to suffer.

Shaikh expressing his support for the healthcare providers struggling for their rights under the umbrella of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), said since health under the 18th constitutional amendment falls under the purview of provinces, therefore Sindh government need to look into the issue on immediate basis.

The PTI parliamentary leader said the authorities must not only ensure immediate availability of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) but also announce health risk allowance for workers, realizing their responsibilities under extremely difficult conditions.