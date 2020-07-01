UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Halim Adil Shaikh Urges PPP Leaders To Stop Playing Sindh Card

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:25 PM

Halim Adil Shaikh urges PPP leaders to stop playing Sindh Card

Halim Adil Shaikh, Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly has urged the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to stop playing "Sindh Card" and also not to forget that this card used by them over the years has been discarded by the people across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Halim Adil Shaikh, Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly has urged the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to stop playing "Sindh Card" and also not to forget that this card used by them over the years has been discarded by the people across the country.

Responding to the speech made by Sindh Minister for Taxation and Revenue, Mukesh Chawla, on the floor of provincial assembly, with regard to provincial cabinet decision to stop collection of withholding tax and asking Federal government to develop a mechanism for collection of the same , he said PPP leaders and ministers needed to be reminded that tax collection under the 1973 Constitution is a federal subject and remains to be so even after the 18th constitutional amendment .

"The PPP minister and his colleagues need to recall that they themselves take credit for the constitution of the country unanimously adopted under the leadership of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1973 and also of the much trumpeted amendment spearheaded by their party stalwart Senator Raza Rabbani, " said PTI leader urging PPP activists not to forget that their party is presently restricted to no more than four divisions of the country which itself is a federation .

Halim A Shaikh referring extensively to different articles of the constitution said Sindh government must not mutilate facts guaranteed and emphasized under the law.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly Raza Rabbani Same Pakistan Peoples Party Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

25 minutes ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

1 hour ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

1 hour ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

1 hour ago

Four cousins fear drowned in Chenab

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.