Halim Adil Shaikh Visits Orangi Town

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:39 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Central Vice President of PTI and Member Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh here on Tuesday visited Orangi Town to take into account the loss, both human and material, braved by the residents due to heavy showers and consequent flood in the area on Monday.

On the occasion,Shaikh particularly met the family of Arif Qureshi, a young man who lost his life as the motor cycle he was driving drifted into the clogged and overflowing rain drain due to massive water pressure.

The PTI leader regretting that Qureshi, the sole earning member of his family,could not be retrieved alive from the drain due to negligence of the provincial administration,said this cannot be allowed to continue.

He on the occasion assured the bereaved family comprising aged parents, a widow and three young children, that he would ensure that support in terms of their sustenance was arranged on regular basis.

Halim Adil Shaikh reiterating that provincial authorities would be answerable for their misdeeds adding to plight of masses also urged the people in general to be extremely cautious while choosing their representatives for different tiers of decision making and implementation of the same.

