Halim Shaikh Takes Exception To Sindh Government's Relief Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The central vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its parliamentary leader for Sindh, Halim Adil Shaikh has expressed his serious reservations over the elaborated arrangements claimed to had been made by the provincial government for the ongoing lockdown.

In a statement here Wednesday, he said the closure on its eleventh day has turned into a nightmare for many who are not only left stranded at their homes, with no needed support, but also increasingly exposed to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Supplementing his stance he particularly referred to the situation in Sukkur where coronavirus carriers allegedly got mingled with other healthy individuals leading to unexpected surge in the disease at an otherwise corona free city.

PTI stood by Sindh government when it announced to go ahead with its plan across the province and is still committed to extend every needed support, but regretfully Sindh government lacks any efficient backup plan that may actually mitigate public misery, alleged the PTI- Sindh parliamentary leader.

He regretted that impractical plans were being announced not only to hoodwink people in general, but also discredit PTI that was genuinely committed to pull country out of the current situation with absolute prudence.

"I want to know as how the funds released by the Federal government for people of Sindh are being spent," he said reiterating that this was meant to help masses braving COVID-19 induced crisis in the province", he said.

"The ground reality is people in our province are fast moving towards starvation like situation as majority remain deprived of critically needed relief be it ration or the cash support announced by provincial government," he said.

Attributing the situation to absolute mismanagement Sheikh said Sindh government had announced to spend Rs20 billion to assist the people worst affected by the lockdown while factually it earmarked Rs580 million to distribute ration packs and cash support among two million people.

"We in the larger interest of the suffering masses are still keen to work in coordination with the provincial authorities but do expect them to come forward with a clear and doable strategy," said the parliamentary leader of PTI.

Sheikh emphasized that he had drawn attention towards existent deficiencies in the ongoing relief efforts in the province with all sincerity of purpose.

