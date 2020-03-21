UrduPoint.com
Hall Sealed, Case Registered Against Event Organiser

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:17 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool has sealed a marriage hall over violation of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool has sealed a marriage hall over violation of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that the government had banned holding of all kinds of functions in marriage halls for three weeks under Section 144 CrPC due to coronavirus pandemic.

However, during surprise checking, the AC Sadar found a function being held at Royal Palace Canal Valley, Chak No 215-RB, Jaranwala Road, in violation of the ban. The official sealed the hall and got a case registered against the hotel staff and organiser of the event.

He also confiscated the meal prepared for the function and distributed it among residents of SOS Village, the spokesman added.

