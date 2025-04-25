Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq Celebrates Eight Years Of Literary Achievement
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 10:31 PM
Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq, a renowned literary organization, marked a milestone in its journey, celebrating eight years of literary excellence with a grand ceremony at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq, a renowned literary organization, marked a milestone in its journey, celebrating eight years of literary excellence with a grand ceremony at the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).
The esteemed ceremony was graced by prominent literary figures, including Iftikhar Arif, Dr. Iqbal Afaqi, Fareeda Hafeez, Dr. Abdul Waheed Rana, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, and Manzar Naqvi.
This memorable gathering also marked the appointment of a new Secretary, following eight years of dedicated service by the outgoing Secretary, Dr. Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, and Joint Secretary, Muhammad Akbar Niazi.
Their significant contributions were recognized with honorary awards, celebrating their outstanding literary and administrative achievements.
Speakers praised Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq as a custodian of rich cultural and intellectual traditions, calling it one of the most vibrant and influential literary movements in urdu literature today.
Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Dr. Iqbal Afaaqi and Fareeda Hafeez for their decades-long dedication to literature.
The ceremony concluded with a musical evening featuring soulful performances by renowned artists: semi-classical vocalist Mahmooda Qamar, celebrated sitar player Wajih Nazami, and ghazal singer Aqdas Hashmi, who left the audience enthralled with their special performances.
