Halt to business activities is not a feasible option, says Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Thursday said the country couldn't afford lock down as national economy, placed on recovery phase by the Federal government, was still quite fragile to bear any loss and avert its implication on masses in general.

Talking to media during his visit to down town areas of the metropolis, he without being explicit towards the provincial government's decision to close down its offices, commercial and business centers besides all public places, he said" Daily wage earners are also a major stakeholder and they are being a worst hit." "Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is focused single mindedly to pull country out of this calamity that has hit the world in general," he said emphasizing that efforts are aimed at containing the loss to minimum.

In reply to a question, he said there can not be any two opinion about relevance of precautions to prevent the coronavirus disease (Covid19), he said "Government is making adequate arrangements for the purpose and this does include provision for easy availability of masks.

" "Prevention is also a social responsibility and people needed to be sensitive enough to realize the logic behind closure of recreational centres that also include cinema halls and marriage halls," he said regretting that holding wedding reception by erecting tents on roads reflected lack of understanding on part of people.

The Governor of Sindh reiterated," Nation has to be united at this time as challenge is enormous and can not afford to be complacent or indifferent." President, PTI - Karachi, Khurram Sherzaman and senior parliamentary leader of the party MPA Halim Adil Shaikh along with other activists were also present on the occasion.