Halted maintenance work on Mirpur Khas, Umerkot road causing inconvenience to road users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Maintenance work on the Mirpur Khas, Umerkot road has been causing inconvenience to road users as contractors had halted work due to a price hike, which made it difficult for them to complete their work within the previous contract rates.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) said that the court had granted the stay to the contractors and the matter was not in the jurisdiction of NHA.

He said that NHA attempted to vacate the stay and after due process, a termination notice has been issued for the Umerkot contract.

He stated that NHA held a meeting with the contractors but unfortunately, the contractors were unable to carry out the work therefore the contract was terminated.

He said that a new tender will be floated in a month to ensure that the work is carried out under a new contract. To provide relief to the road users, the NHA has mobilized maintenance work, and minor repairs will be carried out until the new full-fledged contract is awarded, he added.

The official acknowledged that road users had been experiencing inconvenience due to the halted maintenance work but a new tender is expected to attract competent contractors who will complete the work as soon as possible.

He said that for the convenience of travellers, the NHA's efforts to carry out minor repairs will help to make the road safer for users.

