Halting inquiry against Davinder Singh exposes fabricated lies against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Monday said stopping an enquiry against Davinder Singh, a senior police officer in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), once again exposed Indian intelligence agencies' cover-up to orchestrate false flag operations inside India and IIOJK only to fabricate lies against Pakistan and for making electoral gains in India.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the Indian government's decision to stop further enquiry against Davinder Singh, who was caught red handed when ferrying so-called "terrorists" to attack Shaheen Bagh protesters in New Delhi in August 2020.

"Stopping the enquiry "in the interest of the security of the state" has once again blown Indian intelligence agencies' cover-up to orchestrate false flag operations inside India and IIOJK only to fabricate lies against Pakistan and for making electoral gains in India," he said.

It may be recalled that the biggest beneficiary of the Pulwama attack was the BJP itself which won Lok Sabha elections by stoking nationalistic sentiments in India, post Pulwama attack in February 2019.

"The incumbent Indian government has a known history of concocting and amplifying fake stories to mobilize domestic political support and to malign Pakistan," it was added.