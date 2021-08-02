UrduPoint.com

Halting Inquiry Against Davinder Singh Exposes Fabricated Lies Against Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Halting inquiry against Davinder Singh exposes fabricated lies against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Monday said stopping an enquiry against Davinder Singh, a senior police officer in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), once again exposed Indian intelligence agencies' cover-up to orchestrate false flag operations inside India and IIOJK only to fabricate lies against Pakistan and for making electoral gains in India.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the Indian government's decision to stop further enquiry against Davinder Singh, who was caught red handed when ferrying so-called "terrorists" to attack Shaheen Bagh protesters in New Delhi in August 2020.

"Stopping the enquiry "in the interest of the security of the state" has once again blown Indian intelligence agencies' cover-up to orchestrate false flag operations inside India and IIOJK only to fabricate lies against Pakistan and for making electoral gains in India," he said.

It may be recalled that the biggest beneficiary of the Pulwama attack was the BJP itself which won Lok Sabha elections by stoking nationalistic sentiments in India, post Pulwama attack in February 2019.

"The incumbent Indian government has a known history of concocting and amplifying fake stories to mobilize domestic political support and to malign Pakistan," it was added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Foreign Office Police Jammu New Delhi Sabha Bagh February May August 2019 2020 Post Media Government Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

51 minutes ago
 EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

1 hour ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

1 hour ago
 HESCO requests federal govt to provide compensatio ..

HESCO requests federal govt to provide compensation to families of PMT blast vic ..

5 minutes ago
 Anti-polio vaccination drive in full swing across ..

Anti-polio vaccination drive in full swing across KP; two policemen killed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.