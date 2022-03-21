UrduPoint.com

Halting Use Of Money To Purchase Vote Imperative To Strengthen Democracy: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Halting use of money to purchase vote imperative to strengthen democracy: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that to strengthen democracy in the country it was imperative to block the use of money for purchasing loyalties of the elected representatives.

Talking to media persons here, he said that opposition leaders Asif Zardari, Shebhaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman have played the unholy game of horse trading to topple the elected government.

He said now the important matter was in the Supreme Court which would interpret the Artcile 63-A of the constitution.

He said everyone saw that money was also spent in the Senate elections and Yousuf Raza Gilani's son admitted that the leaked video was genuine and the matter was in Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister said that the government had delivered as the direction of Pakistan's economy was right and exports have been increasing during the PTI government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete 5 year term and he will also be elected for the next five years.

To a question, he said that under the constitution, everyone has the right to peaceful protest, but if the opposition would break the law, they would be brought to book.

He said the government had taken the allies along before, and it will take them on board in the future as well.

He said that some elements have been involved in conspiracies against the government from day one but like their past conspiracies, no-confidence motion would also fail.

He said that dissident PTI members would come back and the opposition parties celebrations would be disrupted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Exports Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Money Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran ..

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran Khan

21 minutes ago
 World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN ch ..

World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN chief Antonio Guterres

22 minutes ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

23 minutes ago
 Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties un ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties unknown

23 minutes ago
 Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to ..

Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to Make Nationalists Release Civi ..

23 minutes ago
 Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of A ..

Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of Article 63-A

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>