Halwa Puri breakfast, a weekend tradition loved by all ages in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The delectable combination of Halwa Puri, Channay and Achar has emerged as the ultimate breakfast indulgence for people of all ages, even those who are conscious of their diets.

Every weekend, a number of families in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi flock to their favorite restaurants to savor this mouthwatering meal.

The tradition of enjoying Halwa Puri breakfast with Channay and Achar has deep roots in the culinary culture of Pakistan. It is a meal that embodies the essence of indulgence and comfort, making it the perfect choice for a leisurely weekend morning.

The twin cities boast several renowned restaurants and eateries that specialize in serving this iconic breakfast. Places like ‘Chaaye Khana’ in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have gained a reputation for their exceptional Halwa Puri breakfast.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Franchise and Marketing Director of Chaaye Khana, a famous chain of foods spanning across the country and abroad, Mujtaba Ali said Halwa Puri breakfast with Channay and Achar has become an integral part of the weekend routine for residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He said it is a celebration of flavor, tradition and togetherness that transcends age and dietary preferences. As the weekend approaches, anticipation builds, ensuring that this beloved breakfast will continue to be a cherished tradition in the hearts and taste buds of the people in these twin cities, he maintained.

Mujtaba Ali said on any given weekend morning, the restaurants witness a bustling atmosphere as families from all walks of life gather to enjoy this beloved meal together.

The aroma of freshly fried Puris and the sound of sizzling Channay waft through the air, creating an irresistible allure, he added.

Either you are a child, an adult, or a senior citizen, this breakfast spread has a universal appeal. That is the reason, the foreig dignitaries are also witnessed at their favorite restaurants to take taste of this local cuisine particularly on weekends.

Exchanging his views with this premier news agency, a Saudi national Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi who serves as Press Attaché at Kingdom’s Embassy in Islamabad, said he even diligently watches his diet throughout the week, but finds it hard to resist the temptation of Halwa Puri with Channay and Achar on weekends.

He said the rich and flavorful Halwa, accompanied by fluffy and crispy Puri, complements the savory and spicy Channay, creating a symphony of tastes that transcends calorie counting.

Dr. Al-Otaibi said the Halwa Puri breakfast tradition goes beyond the food itself; it's about community bonding as families and friends come together over shared plates, exchanging stories and laughter, making the experience not just about eating but also about building connections.

It is worth mentioning here that the combination of Halwa Puri, Channay, and Achar provides a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors. The Halwa, made from semolina, ghee, and sugar, adds a touch of sweetness, while the Channay, seasoned with spices, offers a satisfying savory element. Achar, with its tangy and spicy kick, ties everything together.