Hamad criticises PPP leaders for neglecting Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hamad Azhar on Tuesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for neglecting provincial areas of Sindh including Karachi.

The people were facing multiple challenges due to less attention of PPP towards Sindh, he said while talking to a private television channel programmes.

He lamented that leaders of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, had been running the affairs of the state for the last 35 years but both the parties had made massive corruption.

He said these party leaders were accountable before National Accountability Bureau for their misdeeds.

Commenting on Industrial and business sector in Karachi, he said it was the responsibility of Sindh government to resolve issues of Karachi.

Hamad said the Center was also taking initiatives to improve the situation there emerged after heavy rain.

In reply to a question about Karachi Steel Mills, he said there was dire need to invite private sector to revive the steel mills and other industrial sectors.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, he said Shehbaz Sharif had provided guarantee to the court for availing temporary bail for former prime minister who was availing health facility abroad.

He said that bail period has been expired and Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan for facing corruption cases.

The minister said that both the parties including PPP and PML-N had established NAB for accountability.

He said, we have great desire to continue the accountability process across the board and without any discrimination.

To another question regarding issues of the businessmen relating to industrial sectors, Hamad Azhar said that all-out measures were being taken to address the genuine issues of businessmen.