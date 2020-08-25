UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamad Criticises PPP Leaders For Neglecting Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Hamad criticises PPP leaders for neglecting Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hamad Azhar on Tuesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for neglecting provincial areas of Sindh including Karachi.

The people were facing multiple challenges due to less attention of PPP towards Sindh, he said while talking to a private television channel programmes.

He lamented that leaders of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, had been running the affairs of the state for the last 35 years but both the parties had made massive corruption.

He said these party leaders were accountable before National Accountability Bureau for their misdeeds.

Commenting on Industrial and business sector in Karachi, he said it was the responsibility of Sindh government to resolve issues of Karachi.

Hamad said the Center was also taking initiatives to improve the situation there emerged after heavy rain.

In reply to a question about Karachi Steel Mills, he said there was dire need to invite private sector to revive the steel mills and other industrial sectors.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, he said Shehbaz Sharif had provided guarantee to the court for availing temporary bail for former prime minister who was availing health facility abroad.

He said that bail period has been expired and Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan for facing corruption cases.

The minister said that both the parties including PPP and PML-N had established NAB for accountability.

He said, we have great desire to continue the accountability process across the board and without any discrimination.

To another question regarding issues of the businessmen relating to industrial sectors, Hamad Azhar said that all-out measures were being taken to address the genuine issues of businessmen.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

51 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

2 hours ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

2 hours ago

Top Chinese Diplomat Warns Against Regressing to C ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister orders earliest completion of R ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.