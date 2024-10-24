'Hamare Apne' Module Added To Police Welfare Software
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Under the directives of Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are ongoing for the best health welfare of police personnel, injured in the line of duty
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Under the directives of Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are ongoing for the best health welfare of police personnel, injured in the line of duty.
The Punjab Police have added a new module, 'Hamare Apne' (Our Own), in the police welfare software, enabling the real time digital monitoring of health welfare for injured officers. A video link meeting, chaired by DIG Welfare and Finance Punjab, Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, was held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday, with welfare in-charges from all districts, field formations, relevant officers, and staff participating via video link.
DIG Welfare explained the objectives of the 'Hamare Apne' software, while Punjab Police's IT experts demonstrated its functionality to the participants.
AIG Welfare Dr. Amara Shirazi said 'Hamare Apne' is integrated with Punjab Police's human resource software, and time-lines will be adhered to, providing special benefits to the police force in health welfare.
