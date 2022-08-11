"Hamari Pehchan Pakistan" staged at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Thursday staged a drama, 'Hamari Pehchan Pakistan' in connection with the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan celebrations.

The play was written and directed by Jalil Khan, while the drama characters included Shaughta Khan, Sofia Ali, Gul, Jalil Khan, Naseer Khawaja, Swati Mama, Shabir Khan, Sadia Gul, Sheri Khan and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Director PAC Waqar Ahmed said Pakistan had been our identity and "we should be proud of our identity." He said there was no blessing in the world greater than freedom, and the Muslims of the subcontinent had achieved this homeland by sacrificing millions of lives during years of struggle and migration.

In the end, he congratulated all the cast on the play's success.

Assistant Director PAC Muhammad Suleman said on August 14, 1947, the Muslims of the subcontinent were sanctified with a separate state where they could live according to their religion.

"Pakistan celebrates independence day with great passion and patriotism. We should ask ourselves whether we succeeded in making our country "the Jinnah's Pakistan" in 75 years or not."A large number of citizens were present at the Arts Council to watch the play.