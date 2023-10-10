Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gaza: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2023) A senior Hamas official has expressed openness to discussions regarding a potential ceasefire with Israel, claiming that the group has achieved its objectives as the death toll in the three-day conflict has risen to 1,500.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Moussa Abu Marzouk stated that Hamas was willing to engage in "political dialogues" when questioned about the possibility of a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israel has reported over 900 casualties, as per Israel's Army Radio, while the Palestinian health ministry has recorded approximately 600 deaths. The conflict has also left thousands injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Israeli rescue service Zaka has reported the recovery of more than 100 bodies from a small farming community that was the site of a hostage standoff during the Hamas attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the nation in a televised speech, emphasized that Israel's offensive in Gaza was ongoing in response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas.

Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, likened Hamas' incursion into Israel to the actions of ISIS and called for international support for Israel, including designating Hamas as a terrorist organization.

In related news, two Palestinian journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, adding to the toll on media personnel covering the conflict.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite their differences, are working together amid the ongoing crisis, with the U.S. pledging support to Israel's efforts to combat Hamas. Biden has also reached out to regional partners to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

While Biden has shown solidarity with Israel, differences in policy remain, especially regarding the issue of Palestinian statehood and settlements in the West Bank. The situation remains fluid, and Biden could change his approach if the conflict persists.

The conflict has resulted in a significant number of displaced people in Gaza, with over 187,500 individuals displaced, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. UNRWA is providing shelter to more than 137,000 people in Gaza's schools, with extensive damage to housing and infrastructure.

Regarding the conflict's origin, a senior Hamas official stated that only a limited number of top commanders in Gaza were aware of the timing of the attack, denying reports of Iranian involvement in planning the operation. He emphasized that Hamas had been producing its own rockets and training its fighters since the 2014 Gaza war.