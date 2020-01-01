Hamayun Khan Posted As Secretary P&D KP
Wed 01st January 2020
A senior officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) BPS-20 Hamayun Khan, Special Secretary Finance has been transferred and posted as Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification here Wednesday
He had served against various senior posts in the province in past.