Hamayun Khan posted as Secretary P&D KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A senior officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) BPS-20 Hamayun Khan, Special Secretary Finance has been transferred and posted as Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification here Wednesday.

He had served against various senior posts in the province in past.