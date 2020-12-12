UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Polo Cup For Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 5

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Three matches will be played in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 here on Sunday (tomorrow), at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

The first match of the day will be played between Master Paints and Imperial Hydroponics at 1:00 pm, while the second match will be contested between Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and AOS at 2:00 pm and Diamond Paints/FG Polo will compete against Newage in the third match of the day at 3:00 pm.

Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik said on Saturday that in this two-week tournament, which is being conducted following all the necessary SOPs regarding Covid-19, top nine teams are exhibiting their prowess and amusing the spectators with their excellent polo skills and horse and mallet work.

The LPC chief also thanked the sponsors especially Hamdan Holdings CEO Kamal Nasir for supporting this game of kings and knights. "The Lahore Polo Club is a historical polo club of the country which has a very rich history. It conducts many prestigious polo tournaments every year and this too, many big tournaments will be hosted in this season. I am hopeful that like Hamdan Holdings, many other corporate giants will come forward to sponsor this beautiful game and play their key role in the promotion of polo in Pakistan," he added.

