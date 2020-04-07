UrduPoint.com
Hamdard Foundation Postpones Annual International Children's Health Conference

The Hamdard Foundation Pakistan on Tuesday postponed the International Children's Health Conference which held annually on the World Health Day following the lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of Corona virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Hamdard Foundation Pakistan on Tuesday postponed the International Children's Health Conference which held annually on the World Health Day following the lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of Corona virus.

The new date for the conference on the topic 'Strengthen Nursing and Midwifery to Achieve Health for All' will be announced later, said a press release.

The Hamdard Foundation Pakistan has been commemorating the World Health Day for the last 29 years, with a tradition established by its founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, by holding an International Children's Health Conference, on the theme selected for the year by the World Health Organization.

