Hamdard Nonehal Assembly Holds Monthly Meeting

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The monthly meeting of Hamdard Nonehal Assembly was held here on Friday in Archives Hall Peshawar with renowned educationist, Muhammad Haleem Shirazi in the chair.

The session was attended by large number of students, teachers and civil society members. The session was addressed by students from leading educational institutions including Govt.

Girls Lady Griffith High School, Government Comprehensive Girls High School, Warsak Model school and Forward Girls High School who expressed their views about significance of education and impacts of religion on social and moral values.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest highlighted the flaws of existing education system and reasons behind degradation of moral values in the society. He urged parents and students to play their role for improvement of education and educational institutions.

