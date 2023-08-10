Hamdard Pakistan launched ID Tree Planting campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :On the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, shade tree saplings were planted in Hamdard Center Peshawar to be a part of a tree planting campaign by Hamdard Pakistan.

On this occasion, Speaker Shura Hamdard Peshawar Dr.

Adnan Sarwar Khan made a special appearance. They planted saplings with their hands while appreciating this initiative of Hamdard Pakistan. He along with other staff of Hamdard Pakistan prayed that Allah would make our homeland green and green in the same way.