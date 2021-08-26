UrduPoint.com

Hamdard Shoora Urged Civil Society To Join Hands For Protection Of Women's Rights

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:07 PM

Speakers attending monthly meeting of Hamdard Shoora Thursday stressed upon media, doctors, lawyers clerics and civil society to join hands and work for protecting the rights of women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Speakers attending monthly meeting of Hamdard Shoora Thursday stressed upon media, doctors, lawyers clerics and civil society to join hands and work for protecting the rights of women.

The meeting among others was attended by Syed Mushtaq Hussain, Professor Roshan Khattak, Professor Adnan Sarwar, Professor Samina Iffat and Professor Fakhar-ul-Islam.

Speakers concurred that rights of women were protected and enshrined in the Constitution and it was imperative on each and every member of society to join hands and work in cohesion for their protection.

They said that we should change mindset of people regarding rights of women and ensure them status, respect and position as granted by our religion.

Participants suggested inclusion of lessons in curriculum aiming orientation and awareness of young generation about rights of women in the society adding our efforts would also reduce incidents of violence against womenfolk.

