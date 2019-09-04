Hamdard University delegation meets Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Hamdard University have decided to work jointly to keep Karachi a green and clean city.

Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University Prof. Dr. Syed Shabeeb-ul-Hasan met Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman at his office here, said a statement on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Prof. Dr. Syed Shabeeb-ul-Hasan was welcomed by Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman with KMC insignia and flowers.

The student of hamard university also held awareness program besides doing tree planting at different areas of the Karachi.

Cooperation between the KMC and Hamdard University will be positive and good result.

Dr. Syed Saif said university student are making positive change in the world and learning useful skills and ability and the education is useful for them.

He said that hamard university is a good organization and provide best leadership to the city of Karachi.

VC Hamdard University Prof. Dr. Syed Shabeeb-ul-Hasan while talking in the meeting said that student is working on a special campaign known as Psychothon 19 as a team work and for environment and for tree planting.

A society is made which is called psyichoton 19 society working in different areas of city as clean green mission and to give awareness to citizen about better environment and pollution and to working with local bodies cooperation specially with KMC.

Different activity started booklet distribution at traffic signal, banners fixing, college and university students' program for awareness.

Dr. Syed Saif said that KMC will provided support to all these organisations working for beauty of the city.

He said that a schedule is prepare to work where to startthe working and necessary arrangements in this regard.