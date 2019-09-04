UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdard University Delegation Meets Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:26 PM

Hamdard University delegation meets Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saif

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Hamdard University have decided to work jointly to keep Karachi a green and clean city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Hamdard University have decided to work jointly to keep Karachi a green and clean city.

Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University Prof. Dr. Syed Shabeeb-ul-Hasan met Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman at his office here, said a statement on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Prof. Dr. Syed Shabeeb-ul-Hasan was welcomed by Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman with KMC insignia and flowers.

The student of hamard university also held awareness program besides doing tree planting at different areas of the Karachi.

Cooperation between the KMC and Hamdard University will be positive and good result.

Dr. Syed Saif said university student are making positive change in the world and learning useful skills and ability and the education is useful for them.

He said that hamard university is a good organization and provide best leadership to the city of Karachi.

VC Hamdard University Prof. Dr. Syed Shabeeb-ul-Hasan while talking in the meeting said that student is working on a special campaign known as Psychothon 19 as a team work and for environment and for tree planting.

A society is made which is called psyichoton 19 society working in different areas of city as clean green mission and to give awareness to citizen about better environment and pollution and to working with local bodies cooperation specially with KMC.

Different activity started booklet distribution at traffic signal, banners fixing, college and university students' program for awareness.

Dr. Syed Saif said that KMC will provided support to all these organisations working for beauty of the city.

He said that a schedule is prepare to work where to startthe working and necessary arrangements in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi World Education Student Traffic All Best

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt gears up to boost agriculture sec ..

21 seconds ago

Company dealing in medical waste sealed in Multan

25 seconds ago

WETEX 2019 documents UAE&#039;s drive towards gree ..

26 minutes ago

Governor highlights Kashmir issue in meeting with ..

26 seconds ago

Typhoon Lingling to Reach South Korean Coast on Fr ..

28 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Berlin's Lack of In ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.