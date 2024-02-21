KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The 26th convocation of Hamdard University (HU) will be held on Saturday (February 24) at 3.00 pm at the main campus of the University, Madinat al Hikmah.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, the Chairman of the Higher education Commission Pakistan, will attend the ceremony as chief guest.

Whereas, the Chancellor of the University Sadia Rashid will preside over the convocation.

In the convocation, medals, degrees, and certificates will be distributed among hundreds of students who completed their courses in the academic year of 2023.

Besides, Prof. Dr. Shabibul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, members of board of Governors (HU), diplomats, distinguished guests, students, and their parents will attend the convocation.