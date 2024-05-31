Hamdard University's Gets 3rd Position In Inter-University Hockey Championship
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Hamdard University secured third position in Higher education Commission Zone-L Inter-University Hockey Championship 2023-24, played at Islahuddin Hockey Ground North Nazimabad here.
Hamdard University registered triumph over Iqra University to get third position after a tough competition of 3-2, said a spokesperson of Hamdard University on Friday.
