Hamed Yaqoob Appointed As Secretary Ministry Of Housing And Works
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Hamed Yaqoob, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works, effective from May 23, 2025 and until further orders.
According to an official notification, he was previously awaiting posting in the Establishment Division.
Hamed Yaqoob will replace Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, the current Secretary, who is set to retire on May 22 after completing his tenure.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards contaminated, substandard food items1 minute ago
-
Charsadda police seize 10kg hashish at checkpost1 minute ago
-
Hamed Yaqoob appointed as Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works1 minute ago
-
30 acres state land retrieved1 minute ago
-
Cleanliness inspected1 minute ago
-
Tauqeer Kazmi visits Alhamra Cultural Complex1 minute ago
-
Three killed, one injured in Karachi road accident11 minutes ago
-
Noor Mukadam Case: SC upholds death sentence in murder charge11 minutes ago
-
Pre-budget seminar sparks vital dialogue on KP’s fiscal future11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 120 properties11 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 05 criminals, recovered stolenbike & phone11 minutes ago
-
Khattak Banda Dam; a step toward water security, agricultural growth in KP11 minutes ago