Hamed Yaqoob appointed as Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Hamed Yaqoob, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works, effective from May 23, 2025 and until further orders.

According to an official notification, he was previously awaiting posting in the Establishment Division.

Hamed Yaqoob will replace Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, the current Secretary, who is set to retire on May 22 after completing his tenure.