Hameed Hussain highlights issues of his constituency

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Member of the National Assembly Hameed Hussain on Friday raised concerns over the road closures in Kurram, highlighting the resulting challenges faced by residents.

Speaking on the floor of the House, he urged the government to take immediate steps to reopen the roads to alleviate the difficulties faced by locals, who are experiencing shortages of essential medicines and daily-use items due to restricted access.