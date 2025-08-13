Open Menu

Hameed Lon Extends Independence Day Greetings, Lauds ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ As A Symbol Of Pakistan’s Steadfast Resolve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Hameed Lon extends Independence day greetings, lauds ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ as a symbol of Pakistan’s steadfast resolve

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Kashmiri analyst Abdul Hameed Lon Wednesday extended heartfelt 'Independence day' wishes to the nation and reaffirmed his commitment to the Kashmir cause, emphasizing the enduring struggle and aspirations of the Kashmiri people and highlighting the strong bond between Pakistan and Kashmir.

In this exclusive message to the local news channel on the eve of Independence Day said "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Pakistanis and this day stands as a proud reminder of our nation’s relentless struggle for freedom and the sacrifices made by our forefathers".

"I laud 'Bunyan Marsoos' as a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s steadfast resolve and unyielding strength in the face of external threats. This initiative not only exemplifies our military prowess but also reflects the intellectual courage and patriotic spirit that define our nation", he added.

It is a shining example of how Pakistan continuously rises to defend its honor and territorial integrity, particularly against the ongoing challenges posed by India, he added.

On this Independence Day, I reaffirm my unwavering support for the Kashmir cause and emphasize the deep-rooted bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, he said, adding, our struggle is intertwined and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people inspire us all to remain steadfast in our pursuit of justice and freedom.

Together, united in purpose and spirit, we will continue to strive for peace, dignity and prosperity for our nation and our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, he added.

Recent Stories

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

23 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

2 hours ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

3 hours ago
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chro ..

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser

11 hours ago
 US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success o ..

US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan