Hameed Lon extends Independence day greetings, lauds ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ as a symbol of Pakistan’s steadfast resolve

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Kashmiri analyst Abdul Hameed Lon Wednesday extended heartfelt 'Independence day' wishes to the nation and reaffirmed his commitment to the Kashmir cause, emphasizing the enduring struggle and aspirations of the Kashmiri people and highlighting the strong bond between Pakistan and Kashmir.

In this exclusive message to the local news channel on the eve of Independence Day said "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Pakistanis and this day stands as a proud reminder of our nation’s relentless struggle for freedom and the sacrifices made by our forefathers".

"I laud 'Bunyan Marsoos' as a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s steadfast resolve and unyielding strength in the face of external threats. This initiative not only exemplifies our military prowess but also reflects the intellectual courage and patriotic spirit that define our nation", he added.

It is a shining example of how Pakistan continuously rises to defend its honor and territorial integrity, particularly against the ongoing challenges posed by India, he added.

On this Independence Day, I reaffirm my unwavering support for the Kashmir cause and emphasize the deep-rooted bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, he said, adding, our struggle is intertwined and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people inspire us all to remain steadfast in our pursuit of justice and freedom.

Together, united in purpose and spirit, we will continue to strive for peace, dignity and prosperity for our nation and our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, he added.