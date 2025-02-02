Open Menu

Hameed Lone Slams BJP Govt' S 'false Narrative' On Kashmir Normalcy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Abdul Hameed Lone, a vocal advocate for Kashmiri rights, criticized India's claims of normalcy and democracy in Kashmir on Sunday, citing the region's harsh military crackdown, communication blackouts and human rights abuses.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, Lone challenged India's narrative of peace and democracy in the disputed region and urging the international community to take urgent notice.

Abdul Hameed Lone has strongly criticized the Indian government's claims of normalcy in Kashmir, calling it "false propaganda".

He argues that the region is far from normal, citing the continued presence of 10 lakh Indian troops, communication blackouts and human rights abuses.

If the situation were truly normal, Lone demands that India withdraw its military forces, allow international organizations to visit and permit journalists to speak freely.

He urge the international community to press India to allow UN observers and global rights bodies to assess the ground situation in Kashmir.

He also emphasize the need for India to release all political prisoners, including Hurriyat leaders, youth and activists, who are languishing in various jailed.

Lone also remind the world that the people of Kashmir have not forgotten the promise of a plebiscite, and that the Kashmir dispute remains a major obstacle to peace and stability in South Asia.

"India can use as much force as it wants, deploy as many troops as it can, but the fact remains that the Kashmiri people will not be silenced, he said, adding, we will not be intimidated. We will continue to fight for our rights and we will eventually achieve our goal of self-determination.

