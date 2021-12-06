‘Hamein Tum se pyar hey,’: Hamza Shehbaz sings at family function

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N Central Leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly was singing a song at a family function has stormed into social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Hamza Shehbaz, the PML-N Central leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, was seen singing in a ceremony to express happiness over the marriage of Junaid Safdar—the son of PML-N vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

‘Hamein tum se pyar hey’, sung Hamza Shehbaz while Maryam Nawaz was also sitting just to next him surrounded by close family members and some women leaders of the party.

The video clip of Hamza Shehbaz stormed into the social media.

The party workers and the followers of Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz on Twitter made interesting comments on the video clips. They appreciated the voice and style of Hamza.

Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz, is back to Lahore and Walima ceremony of his marriage will be held on December 17.