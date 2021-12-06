UrduPoint.com

‘Hamein Tum Se Pyar Hey,’: Hamza Shehbaz Sings At Family Function

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 12:04 PM

‘Hamein Tum se pyar hey,’: Hamza Shehbaz sings at family function

The PML-N Central Leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly was singing a song at a family function has stormed into social media.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Hamza Shehbaz, the PML-N Central leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, was seen singing in a ceremony to express happiness over the marriage of Junaid Safdar—the son of PML-N vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

‘Hamein tum se pyar hey’, sung Hamza Shehbaz while Maryam Nawaz was also sitting just to next him surrounded by close family members and some women leaders of the party.

The video clip of Hamza Shehbaz stormed into the social media.

The party workers and the followers of Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz on Twitter made interesting comments on the video clips. They appreciated the voice and style of Hamza.

Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz, is back to Lahore and Walima ceremony of his marriage will be held on December 17.

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Twitter Marriage December Women Family Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issue ..

Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issues on priority: IGP

7 minutes ago
 India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, ..

India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Min ..

10 minutes ago
 Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscos ..

Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscosmos What Luggage Could Be Take ..

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not re ..

Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not reflect Pakistan, says Pervez Kh ..

11 minutes ago
 Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue o ..

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

11 minutes ago
 Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins, retains NA-133 seat fo ..

Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins, retains NA-133 seat for PML-N

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.