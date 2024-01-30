Hamid Khan Terms Cipher Case As Abuse Of Power
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:28 PM
The PTI leader who is also a senior lawyer says it seems they are in a hurry to punish Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) Hamid Khan, the lawyer of PTI Founder Imran Khan, said that this is not a trial; it is an abuse of power.
“ It seems they are in a hurry to punish Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. All principles of a fair trial are being violated,” said Hamid Khan.
Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, he expressed that it's not clear whose orders the court is following to announce the verdict hastily.
All this is a violation of laws and constitution and against the principles of justice in every way.
“Constitutional requirements should be fulfilled; we should go to no one but the court. No matter what the crime is, the right to defense should not be abolished. Our lawyers did not appear in court just one day; what was the urgency that they deny the right to defense?,” he further said.
The court has no right to appoint a defense counsel without the consent of the accused.
“We will consult with our fellow lawyers and follow the next course of action,” said Hamid Khan.
It should be noted that yesterday, the hearing of the cipher case was conducted by Special Court Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain in Adiala Jail.
Under the Official Secrets Act, the lengthy hearing continued for more than thirteen hours in the special court.
The statements of 11 more witnesses in the cipher case had been completed. After the cross-examination of the witnesses, questionnaires were prepared to record the statements of 342 accused.
Former Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, also appeared in court; he said, "I have come before you, note my presence. Now this fixed match is underway, what am I to do here?" After that, the former Chairman of PTI left the court.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MOs impose Rs 966,000 fine on violators of election conduct11 minutes ago
-
HC represents Pakistan at Malaysian King Abdullah’s sending off ceremony12 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels15 minutes ago
-
Motorway various sections in Punjab closed21 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle-truck collision claims woman's life in Karachi32 minutes ago
-
Mills sealed over non-standard ghee, cooking oil41 minutes ago
-
DC for strict implementation of code of conduct during polling42 minutes ago
-
PMLN holds corner meeting in Shah Nikdar42 minutes ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan42 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area46 minutes ago
-
APHC leader urges UN to address Kashmir dispute amidst deteriorating situation in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Murder convict sent to gallows, four other sentenced in different cases1 hour ago