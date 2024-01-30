Open Menu

Hamid Khan Terms Cipher Case As Abuse Of Power

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:28 PM

The PTI leader who is also a senior lawyer says it seems they are in a hurry to punish Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) Hamid Khan, the lawyer of PTI Founder Imran Khan, said that this is not a trial; it is an abuse of power.

“ It seems they are in a hurry to punish Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. All principles of a fair trial are being violated,” said Hamid Khan.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, he expressed that it's not clear whose orders the court is following to announce the verdict hastily.

All this is a violation of laws and constitution and against the principles of justice in every way.

“Constitutional requirements should be fulfilled; we should go to no one but the court. No matter what the crime is, the right to defense should not be abolished. Our lawyers did not appear in court just one day; what was the urgency that they deny the right to defense?,” he further said.

The court has no right to appoint a defense counsel without the consent of the accused.

“We will consult with our fellow lawyers and follow the next course of action,” said Hamid Khan.

It should be noted that yesterday, the hearing of the cipher case was conducted by Special Court Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain in Adiala Jail.

Under the Official Secrets Act, the lengthy hearing continued for more than thirteen hours in the special court.

The statements of 11 more witnesses in the cipher case had been completed. After the cross-examination of the witnesses, questionnaires were prepared to record the statements of 342 accused.

Former Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, also appeared in court; he said, "I have come before you, note my presence. Now this fixed match is underway, what am I to do here?" After that, the former Chairman of PTI left the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Lawyers Media All Court

