UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamid Mir Calls It An Honour To Be Unfollowed By PM Imran

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:22 PM

Hamid Mir calls it an honour to be unfollowed by PM Imran

Hamid Mir said that the prime minister is not ready to accept that media is facing restrictions.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has stopped following renowned journalist Hamid Mir on Twitter.

Upon the prime minister unfollowing him, Hamid Mir said that it is an honour for a journalist that a politician follows him while he is in opposition and unfollows him when he comes into government.

Speaking to urdu news, Hamid Mir said that the prime minister is not ready to accept that media is facing restrictions.

The prime minister followed only 18 people on Twitter including Hamid Mir. He unfollowed him after Hamid Mir made a series of comments against rising censorship in PTI’s government and termed Imran Khan’s rule a civilian dictatorship.

According to reports on social media, Hamid Mir has been constantly criticising the government following the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The journalist even resorted to personal attacks against the prime minister in one of his shows. Some journalists are speaking against the media censorship in the present government.

However, the government has rejected the claims against freedom of speech.

Earlier, Hamid Mir’s video had also gone viral on social media where he demanded his arrest which was termed by the PTI supporters as propaganda against the government under the guise of freedom of media.

Following this, the PTI supporters had been carrying out a campaign against Hamid Mir and now the prime minister has unfollowed him on Twitter.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Hamid Mir Social Media Twitter Dictator Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Lahore on Monday 29 July 2019

9 minutes ago

Rivers, Indus, Chenab, Swat flow in low flood

9 minutes ago

Govt committed to masses' welfare: Dist Nazim

9 minutes ago

Palermo winner Teichmann upwardly mobile in WTA ra ..

16 minutes ago

State of Medina: Prime Minister Imran Khan announc ..

16 minutes ago

Nine police officials injured in a road mishap in ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.