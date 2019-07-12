Hamid Mir claims Arshad Malik tried offered a deal to Sharif family

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Hamid Mir said that not Sharif family members but Arshad Malik himself tried to reach a deal with them.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Journalist Hamid Mir has claimed that judge Arshad Malik had contacted important persons from the PML-N in May.

He then met an important member of Sharif family outside of Pakistan, Hamid Mir said, adding that Arshad Malik tried to make a deal there.

The journalist claimed that all of the judge’s conversation from the meeting is recorded and there is a video as well.

When those videos will be submitted in the court, Arshad Malik’s stance will prove to be wrong and his press release would lose its position, he said.

Hamid Mir also suggested placing Arshad Malik’s name in the ECL as he already said that he will leave the country with his family.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday decided to remove Arshad Malik as accountability court judge after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz unveiled his alleged video during a press conference.

The court's spokesman said that acting chief justice of IHC has written a letter to law ministry, seeking to withdraw services of Arshad Malik.

In a press conference last week, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by PML-N UK leader and Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.