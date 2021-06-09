Hamid Mir says he respects Pakistan Army, apologizes over his statement

(@fidahassanain)

The top journalist and TV anchor says he never meant to hurt anyone, respected Pakistan Army as an institution and personally witnessed army brothers sacrificing for the country from Siachen to Line of Control and from FATA to Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) Pakistan’s top journalist and tv anchor Hamid Mir explained his position regarding his statement about Pakistan Armed forces and apologized over what he thought had caused damage to the sanctity and repute of Pakistan Army has a state institution.

In a written, apology, Hamid Mir said he was well aware of the damage caused by his statement during speeches of the journalists gathered outside National Press Club regarding violence and attacks on the journalists.

“The Journalists had gathered outside the National Press Club to condemn increasing attacks on the journalists including myself. Some of the journalists delivered hard speeches during the protest. I am well aware of the damage caused by my speech but I want to make it clear as a professional journalist, with care and responsibility and without any pressure that I didn’t mention any name during my speech nor did I had any conflict with Pakistan Army.

I respect Pakistan Army as an institution. I have personally witnessed my army brothers from Siachen to Line of Control and from Fata to Balochistan sacrificing their lives for our homeland. And I felt proud of their coverage. I never meant to hurt anyone emotionally and I apologize if anyone is hurt by my speech that day,” the statement released by Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists.

Taking to Twitter, Hamid also retweeted a thread from journalist Irshad Bhatti confirming his apologies over his statement that caused wrong impression of Pakistan Army.

Hamid Mir also appealed the government to ensure safety of the journalists and bring all those to justice who had been involved in violence and attacks on them. For this purpose, special law for protection of the lawyers should also be enacted.

At the end, the committee agreed and expected that this matter will be resolved amicably.